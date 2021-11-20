Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 40,597 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.