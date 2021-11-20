Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 414 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $352.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $356.51.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

