Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,156 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graco were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

