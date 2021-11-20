Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,700 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in VEREIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,437,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

