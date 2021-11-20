Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 83,669 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after buying an additional 514,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

