Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 98,779 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.