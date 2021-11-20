Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) versus Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Head-To-Head Review

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

54.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.25 $27.58 million $3.27 8.58 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.09 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 38.24% 13.90% 1.65% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Timberland Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.