Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Titan Machinery worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $769.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

