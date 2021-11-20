TokenPay Price Tops $0.0521 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $61,150.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,367.66 or 0.99754384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.64 or 0.00500135 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

