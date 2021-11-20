Toko Token (TKO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.01 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Toko Token coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toko Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toko Token has a total market cap of $190.15 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00071553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00092803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.41 or 0.07324826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,621.31 or 0.99872122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

