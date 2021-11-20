Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as high as C$5.58. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 60,803 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of C$237.16 million and a P/E ratio of -77.00.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 400,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,958,828.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,109,055.40. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,683,500. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 865,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,414.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

