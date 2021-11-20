TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $468.42

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.42 ($6.12) and traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.58). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58), with a volume of 313,079 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 484.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 468.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

