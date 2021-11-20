Trabzonspor Fan Token Price Reaches $5.71 (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.46 million and $6.95 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.71 or 0.00009925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.00372099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

