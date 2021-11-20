Traders Purchase High Volume of FedNat Call Options (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,400% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $2.09. 12,975,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,011. FedNat has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedNat will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

