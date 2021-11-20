TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

NYSE:TRU traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,248. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

