Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the second quarter worth $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

TRMR opened at $15.60 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

