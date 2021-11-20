Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.