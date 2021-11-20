Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

