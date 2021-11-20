TrezarCoin (TZC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $416.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $388,762.93 and $416.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,367.66 or 0.99754384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00333618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.00533847 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00185515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001551 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 265,466,200 coins and its circulating supply is 253,466,200 coins. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

