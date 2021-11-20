Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $25.05 million and $10.51 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.66 or 0.00027143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00219359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

