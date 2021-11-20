Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

TSE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 295,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

