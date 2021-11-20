Tripio (TRIO) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $452,919.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tripio has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00221695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

