TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 643,600 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3,621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSC stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

