Trittium (TRTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,375.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Trittium has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $5,375.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

