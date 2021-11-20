Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $687,320.96 and approximately $19.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,064.48 or 1.00348461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00504792 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

