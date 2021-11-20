True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.38

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as high as C$7.38. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 194,354 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

