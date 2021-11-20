Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $46,501,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.