Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Trustmark worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 9.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trustmark by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

TRMK opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

