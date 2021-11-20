Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Trustmark worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

