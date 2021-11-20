TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $100.80 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00218762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00088773 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 89,997,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

