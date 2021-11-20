TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the October 14th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSR stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. TSR has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 81.94%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

