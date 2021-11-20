TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of TTEC worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

