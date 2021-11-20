TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $360,312.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,671,033,964 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

