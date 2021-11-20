TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

