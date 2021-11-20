Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,206.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $818,111.76 and approximately $36,206.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00072701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,404.11 or 0.07388901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,683.01 or 1.00131906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

