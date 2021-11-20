U Network Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $183,762.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.