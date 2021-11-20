Ubiq Reaches Market Cap of $9.11 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $9,954.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

