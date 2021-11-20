UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,692 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Bally’s worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $43.97 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

