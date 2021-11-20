UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $151.89 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,552 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

