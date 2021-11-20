UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 246,669 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -11.52%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

