UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TFSL opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 18.22%. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

