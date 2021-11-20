UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 35,315 iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,371,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

EZA opened at $46.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

