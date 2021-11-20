UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,973 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

