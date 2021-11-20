UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Middlesex Water worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth $212,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 77.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,577 shares of company stock worth $805,802. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

