UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,279,967 shares of company stock worth $281,747,808. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.