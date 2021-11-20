UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 196,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 90,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWTX stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

