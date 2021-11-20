UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Rite Aid worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $716.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

