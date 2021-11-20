UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lindsay worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Lindsay by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $111.05 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.