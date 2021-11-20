UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dillard’s worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $360.27 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $375.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.95.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

