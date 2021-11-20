UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $2,328,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $20,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $5,820,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $14,550,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of DOCS opened at $61.21 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

