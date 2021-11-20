UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 48,333 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sotera Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 23.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

